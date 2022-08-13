2,000 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 692,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $7,252,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.