20,527 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

