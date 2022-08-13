2,125 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

