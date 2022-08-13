21,726 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,426 shares of company stock worth $13,525,350 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

