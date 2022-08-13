22,250 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,859. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.