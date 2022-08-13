2,573 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $257.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.39. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $193,752.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,553,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,222,695.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,102 shares of company stock worth $24,243,816 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

