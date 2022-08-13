2,606 Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Price Performance

Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89.

