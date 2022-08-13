2crazyNFT Hits Market Capitalization of $384,714.28 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $384,714.28 and $96,043.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038634 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014047 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
