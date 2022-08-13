33,829 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 186.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $43.85 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

