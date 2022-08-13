349,600 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 349,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.26% of IAA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of IAA opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

