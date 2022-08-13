36,113 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 524.80 and a beta of 2.40. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

