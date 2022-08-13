3,695 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.15 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53.

