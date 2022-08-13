420,000 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,000. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Insider Activity

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 4,119,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,496. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

