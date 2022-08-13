48,720 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

