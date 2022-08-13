7,906 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 494.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 136.6% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 270,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

NYSE PLNT opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

