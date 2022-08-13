888 (LON:888) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 547.14 ($6.61).

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Performance

888 stock opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £636.92 million and a P/E ratio of 951.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.16. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($5.97).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.