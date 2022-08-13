8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $609,950.65

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $609,950.65 and $70,268.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015015 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038692 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
