9,307 Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of HCCI opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.