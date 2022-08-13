956 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $439.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

