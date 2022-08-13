AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,502 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 135,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 782,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

