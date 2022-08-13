AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,801 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

ABBV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,121. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.