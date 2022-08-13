Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years.

JEQ stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc ( NYSE:JEQ Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

