Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance
JEQ stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
