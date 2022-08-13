Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 213,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 303,169 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Cowen raised Absci to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 2,223.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Absci by 178.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absci by 150.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Absci by 200.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 480,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Absci by 223.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 277,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $3,292,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

