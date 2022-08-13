ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $584,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

