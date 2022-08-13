Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.
Shares of ACHV stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
