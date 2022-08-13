Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

