Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.26% and a negative net margin of 562.64%.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acutus Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $499,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.