Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.26% and a negative net margin of 562.64%.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Insider Activity at Acutus Medical

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

