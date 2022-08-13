Adam Noyes Purchases 2,744 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) SVP Adam Noyes purchased 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,119.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,904.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.80 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Potbelly Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on PBPB. TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

