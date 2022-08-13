adbank Achieves Market Capitalization of $361,253.05 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. adbank has a total market cap of $361,253.05 and approximately $61,756.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.