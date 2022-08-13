Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,550 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

