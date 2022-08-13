Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 158,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

MSGS stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

