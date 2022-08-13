Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $330.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $321.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
