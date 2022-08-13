Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmark Group

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

