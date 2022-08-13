Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

