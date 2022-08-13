Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.73%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

