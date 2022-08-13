Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AtriCure worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

