Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 13,574 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 87.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.