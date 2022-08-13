Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 262,665 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 262,665 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.