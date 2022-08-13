Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.