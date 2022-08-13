Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Aegon has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 218.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 62.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile



Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

