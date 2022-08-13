Aeron Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $1,081.83 and $31,393.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

