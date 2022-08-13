AFEN Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,986.96 (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $80,986.96 and $6,076.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.
About AFEN Blockchain
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain
Receive News & Updates for AFEN Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AFEN Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.