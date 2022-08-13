Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFBI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.63. 35,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

