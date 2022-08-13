AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $125.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.50.

AGCO Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

