agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Sells 11,337,500 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $23.39 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after buying an additional 4,512,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,430,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

