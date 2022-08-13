AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,730,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,507. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.