Aidos Kuneen Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $13,379.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,389.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.96 or 0.08105937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00178424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00260572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00683355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00586543 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005450 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.