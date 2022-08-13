Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Shares Up 14.9%

Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Rating) was up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Aiful Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Aiful Company Profile

Aiful Corporation engages in consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. It offers unsecured, secured, and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans.

