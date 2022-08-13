Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Shares Up 14.9%

Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Rating) was up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Aiful Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
Aiful Company Profile
Aiful Corporation engages in consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. It offers unsecured, secured, and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aiful (AIFLY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Aiful Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiful and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.