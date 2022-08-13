Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.