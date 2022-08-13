Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Airbnb Stock Performance
ABNB opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.