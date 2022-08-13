Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
Airgain Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Transactions at Airgain
In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
