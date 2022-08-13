Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Airgain Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

